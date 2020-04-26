HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries. It is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance. The company, through its largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance. Its insurance product includes property and casualty homeowners insurance, condominium-owners’ insurance and tenants insurance to individuals owning property. HCI Group, Inc., formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc., is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HCI. ValuEngine downgraded HCI Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded HCI Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of HCI Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.09. 33,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,828. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $343.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.68. HCI Group has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $48.24.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $63.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.32 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 10.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCI Group will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

In other HCI Group news, Director Susan Watts bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.62 per share, with a total value of $29,715.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,209.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 1,240 shares of company stock worth $49,281 in the last three months. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 526.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

