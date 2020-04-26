HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HDFC Bank.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HDB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. HDFC Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 318.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,757,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,075. HDFC Bank has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $65.89. The company has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.52.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

