Head to Head Review: Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) & Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO)

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Proteon Therapeutics alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Proteon Therapeutics and Gritstone Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Gritstone Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Gritstone Oncology has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 128.49%. Given Gritstone Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gritstone Oncology is more favorable than Proteon Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Proteon Therapeutics has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gritstone Oncology has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Proteon Therapeutics and Gritstone Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics N/A N/A -118.68% Gritstone Oncology -2,163.41% -62.40% -47.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Proteon Therapeutics and Gritstone Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$20.73 million ($1.15) -20.84 Gritstone Oncology $4.36 million 63.10 -$94.43 million ($2.81) -2.65

Proteon Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gritstone Oncology. Proteon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gritstone Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.0% of Proteon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Gritstone Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of Proteon Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of Gritstone Oncology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gritstone Oncology beats Proteon Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proteon Therapeutics

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to enhance hemodialysis vascular access outcomes. The company develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which has completed Phase II and Phase III clinical trials for patients with chronic kidney disease. It is also evaluating vonapanitase in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology Inc., an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Proteon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.