Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HEINY. ValuEngine upgraded Heineken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Heineken in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Heineken has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS HEINY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,156. Heineken has a 12 month low of $37.43 and a 12 month high of $57.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.49. The company has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

