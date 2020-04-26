Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HEINY. ValuEngine upgraded Heineken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Heineken in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Heineken has an average rating of “Hold”.
OTCMKTS HEINY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,156. Heineken has a 12 month low of $37.43 and a 12 month high of $57.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.49. The company has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.
See Also: What is quantitative easing?
Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.