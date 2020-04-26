HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HENKEL KGAA ADR’s principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HENKY. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

OTCMKTS HENKY traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $18.51. 23,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,916. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.82. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.81.

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. HENKEL AG & CO/S had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Equities analysts predict that HENKEL AG & CO/S will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HENKEL AG & CO/S Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

