HENNES & MAURIT/ADR’s (HNNMY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HNNMY. ValuEngine raised shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of HNNMY remained flat at $$2.46 during trading hours on Thursday. 71,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,579. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.35.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HENNES & MAURIT/ADR will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

