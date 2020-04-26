HENNES & MAURIT/ADR’s (HNNMY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HNNMY. ValuEngine raised shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.25.
Shares of HNNMY remained flat at $$2.46 during trading hours on Thursday. 71,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,579. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.35.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.
HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Company Profile
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.
