HEROcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,664.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One HEROcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $218,832.96 and $2,664.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013166 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.57 or 0.02560250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00214617 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00061119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00048467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000817 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000186 BTC.

HEROcoin launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,916,404 tokens. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

HEROcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

