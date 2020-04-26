Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) to post sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.61 billion. Hess reported sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full year sales of $5.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $6.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $5.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hess.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hess from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler raised Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stephens raised Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.78.

Shares of NYSE:HES traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,974,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 2.04. Hess has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $74.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average is $57.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.26%.

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $292,437.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,174.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 226,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $13,079,636.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,572 shares in the company, valued at $90,716,238.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,582 shares of company stock worth $17,382,169. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 410.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Hess by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Hess by 476.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hess (HES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.