HEX (HEX) Trading 98.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One HEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HEX has traded 98.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. HEX has a total market capitalization of $412.89 million and $6.65 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00069471 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00438207 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00001053 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013052 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006566 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012529 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HEX Token Profile

HEX is a token. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 145,740,183,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,486,499,676 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.win . HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HEX

HEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

