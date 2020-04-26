HiCoin (XHI) Trading 6.2% Higher Over Last Week

HiCoin (CURRENCY:XHI) traded 49.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One HiCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX. During the last seven days, HiCoin has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. HiCoin has a total market cap of $339,185.14 and approximately $2.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HiCoin alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000240 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HiCoin Profile

HiCoin (XHI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2015. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. HiCoin’s official website is xhicoin.com . HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HiCoin

HiCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

