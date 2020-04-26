HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) versus KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Head-To-Head Analysis

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) and KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. KONICA MINOLTA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. KONICA MINOLTA/ADR pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HITACHI CONSTR/ADR and KONICA MINOLTA/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HITACHI CONSTR/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 KONICA MINOLTA/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of HITACHI CONSTR/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HITACHI CONSTR/ADR and KONICA MINOLTA/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HITACHI CONSTR/ADR N/A N/A N/A KONICA MINOLTA/ADR 1.76% 3.32% 1.47%

Risk & Volatility

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KONICA MINOLTA/ADR has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HITACHI CONSTR/ADR and KONICA MINOLTA/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HITACHI CONSTR/ADR $9.30 billion 0.54 $616.88 million N/A N/A KONICA MINOLTA/ADR $9.53 billion 0.18 $375.76 million $1.51 4.65

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KONICA MINOLTA/ADR.

Summary

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR beats HITACHI CONSTR/ADR on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR Company Profile

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, services, and rents construction machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. The company offers mini and medium excavators, large excavators/loading shovels, wheel loaders, demolition equipment, metal recycling equipment, forest machines, rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment, cranes and foundation machines, double-front work machines, and mine management systems, as well as various used equipment and attachments. It also provides parts, such as hydraulic oils and filters, high pressure hoses, ground engaging tools, and remanufacturing components. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd.

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc. engages in business technologies, industrial, and healthcare businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, Asia, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital color-proofing systems, computer to plate, prepress production systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet printheads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services. It also offers healthcare systems, such as digital X-ray diagnostic imaging systems, digital mammography systems, diagnostic ultrasound systems, medical imaging filling systems, medical imaging information workstations, and jaundice meters, as well as offers medical management ICT services. In addition, the company provides measuring instruments, including colorimeters, luminance meters, spectrophotometers, photovoltaic reference cells, and pulse oximeters; lens units and pickup lenses for optical disks; and performance materials comprising TAC films for LCD polarizers, high-precision photo plates, organic light emitting diode (OLED) materials, liquid crystal displays, and OLED lighting products. Further, it offers optical planetariums, digital full-dome systems, and full-dome shows; and manages and operates planetarium facilities. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

