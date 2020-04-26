Hiveterminal Token (HVN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $972.00

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 26th. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $972.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. During the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.07 or 0.02559683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00214106 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00061124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00049219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token launched on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

