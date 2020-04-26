Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.66 Million

Brokerages predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will post $131.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $134.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.68 million. Holly Energy Partners reported sales of $134.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $498.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $481.83 million to $511.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $529.92 million, with estimates ranging from $514.40 million to $543.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.42% and a net margin of 42.21%. The business had revenue of $131.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

HEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.98.

In other news, VP Kenneth Norwood acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,012.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEP traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.94. 1,242,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,560. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $30.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 143.85%.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

