HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

HFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HollyFrontier from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.47.

Shares of HFC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.56. 2,394,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,323. HollyFrontier has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $58.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.97.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,979.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in HollyFrontier by 80.3% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 17,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in HollyFrontier by 5.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in HollyFrontier by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 25,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

