Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hologic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,063,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,269. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.40 million. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hologic will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 59,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

