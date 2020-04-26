Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will report earnings of $1.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.04. Honeywell International reported earnings per share of $1.92 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year earnings of $7.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $8.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.81 to $9.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

NYSE HON traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $135.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,837,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,408. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.68. The firm has a market cap of $95.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Honeywell International by 12.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 6.3% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Honeywell International by 10.5% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

