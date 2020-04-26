Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

HUBG has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Hub Group from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hub Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Hub Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Hub Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.63.

HUBG traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.30. The company had a trading volume of 284,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,966. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.71. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.25. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $900.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Hub Group’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 44,308 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 42,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at $490,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

