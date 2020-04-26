Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HUBG. ValuEngine raised shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $46.30. The company had a trading volume of 284,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.71. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $60.42.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $900.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.88 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 44,308 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Hub Group by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 42,013 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth $490,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

