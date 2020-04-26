Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

In related news, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Huntington Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

