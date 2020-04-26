Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.75.

Shares of HURN stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.87. 76,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,385. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $70.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $232.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.63 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $67,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,923 shares in the company, valued at $10,365,207.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

