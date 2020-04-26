Hush (HUSH) Price Tops $0.0456

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 46.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 26th. Hush has a market cap of $405,292.68 and approximately $20,816.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded up 51.8% against the US dollar. One Hush coin can now be purchased for about $0.0456 or 0.00000597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Coinroom.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hush

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,887,393 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The official website for Hush is myhush.org

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Coinroom. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

