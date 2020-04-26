Hydro (HYDRO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.38 Million

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Hydro token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Upbit, Mercatox and IDEX. Hydro has a total market cap of $3.38 million and $410,446.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hydro has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hydro alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00052631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $342.53 or 0.04480488 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00064038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013120 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00009846 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003197 BTC.

About Hydro

Hydro (HYDRO) is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, BitForex, BitMart, Fatbtc, DEx.top, Bittrex, IDAX, IDEX, Upbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.