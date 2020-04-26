HyperQuant 24-Hour Volume Tops $14,654.00 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One HyperQuant token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Kryptono and IDAX. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $8,141.06 and $14,654.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HyperQuant has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.82 or 0.02563824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00214006 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00061272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00048580 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000186 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDAX, Hotbit and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

