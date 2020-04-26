Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Lowered to “Sell” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hysan Development from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 6th.

Shares of Hysan Development stock remained flat at $$6.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38. Hysan Development has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $11.06.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Hysan Development’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29.

About Hysan Development

Hysan Development Company Limited is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong with an investment property portfolio of over 4 million square feet of high quality office, retail and residential space. With roots in the district since the 1920s, Hysan is one of the largest commercial landlords in Causeway Bay.

