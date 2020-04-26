ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.75 Million

Analysts expect that ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) will report $295.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $296.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $294.60 million. ICU Medical posted sales of $330.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.31. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICUI shares. TheStreet raised shares of ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ICU Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.33.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $49,330.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,972 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.15, for a total value of $310,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,408.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,255 shares of company stock valued at $813,013. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1,272.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ICU Medical by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ICU Medical by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its position in ICU Medical by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 24,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $225.60. The company had a trading volume of 161,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,343. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.69. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $148.89 and a 1-year high of $259.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.61.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

