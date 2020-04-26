IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is an oncology-focused precision medicine company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients using molecular diagnostics. The company’s product pipeline consists of IDE196, MAT2A, PARG, Pol-theta and WRN which are in clinical stage. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.84.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.09. 36,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,526. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 14.65, a current ratio of 14.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $16.90.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Canaan Partners X LLC purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,955,000. Finally, 5AM Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,973,000. 51.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

