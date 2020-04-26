IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will report $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $0.55. IDEX reported earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $5.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $594.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.77 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on IDEX from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.42.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.72. The company had a trading volume of 772,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,439. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.10. IDEX has a 12 month low of $104.56 and a 12 month high of $178.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $124,464,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,104,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,696,000 after purchasing an additional 581,822 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,864,000 after purchasing an additional 214,848 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 315,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,336,000 after purchasing an additional 194,921 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

