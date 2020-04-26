IDEX (IDEX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.55 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. In the last week, IDEX has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $8.55 million and approximately $2,358.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.51 or 0.02553865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00214268 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00060822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00048396 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 502,674,826 tokens. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

