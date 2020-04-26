IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target Cut to $140.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.33% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on IDEX from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.42.

NYSE IEX traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $152.72. 772,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,439. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.08 and a 200 day moving average of $158.63. IDEX has a twelve month low of $104.56 and a twelve month high of $178.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $594.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEX will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

