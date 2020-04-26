IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target Cut to $140.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.33% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on IDEX from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.42.
NYSE IEX traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $152.72. 772,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,439. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.08 and a 200 day moving average of $158.63. IDEX has a twelve month low of $104.56 and a twelve month high of $178.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.
About IDEX
IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
