IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at DA Davidson

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IEX. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on IDEX from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of IDEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen upgraded shares of IDEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.42.

IEX traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.72. The stock had a trading volume of 772,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. IDEX has a 1-year low of $104.56 and a 1-year high of $178.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.63.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $594.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.77 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in IDEX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,712,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $982,542,000 after purchasing an additional 27,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in IDEX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,150,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,870,000 after purchasing an additional 46,334 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in IDEX by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,864,000 after purchasing an additional 214,848 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in IDEX by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,142,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,581,000 after purchasing an additional 170,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in IDEX by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 923,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,844,000 after acquiring an additional 84,355 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

