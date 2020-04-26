Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) will post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Iheartmedia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Iheartmedia posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 313.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iheartmedia will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Iheartmedia.

Separately, B. Riley raised Iheartmedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

IHRT stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $5.65. 757,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,147. Iheartmedia has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $19.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.11.

