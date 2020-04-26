Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.87). Incyte posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $3.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.13 million. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Incyte’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on INCY. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim cut shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Incyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,525,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,920. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.89. Incyte has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $104.20.

In other news, insider Paul Trower sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $114,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $166,383.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,430.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,129 shares of company stock worth $3,143,044. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 2,122.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

