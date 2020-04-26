INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

IDEXY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS IDEXY traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $12.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58. The firm has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.20.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets.

