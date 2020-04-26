Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Insmed from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.22.

Get Insmed alerts:

INSM traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.14. 814,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,367. Insmed has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.06 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 186.37% and a negative return on equity of 94.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Insmed will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Insmed by 915.7% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.