Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Lowered to “Market Perform” at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink lowered shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PODD. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Insulet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $206.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Insulet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.83. The stock had a trading volume of 440,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,650. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.56 and a 200-day moving average of $176.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,132.39 and a beta of 0.86. Insulet has a 12-month low of $82.18 and a 12-month high of $219.85.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.79 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Insulet will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total value of $184,944.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,200.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,250.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $2,945,953 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

