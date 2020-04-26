Intesa Sanpaolo’s (ISNPY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Santander raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

ISNPY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,435. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.