IONChain (IONC) Hits Market Cap of $5.18 Million

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last week, IONChain has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One IONChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0427 or 0.00000559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit. IONChain has a total market cap of $5.18 million and $132,488.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IONChain alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.16 or 0.02565867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00213796 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00061064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00049061 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000186 BTC.

IONChain Token Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.