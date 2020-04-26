Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IONS. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.15. 781,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.27. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 9.97 and a quick ratio of 9.90.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.05 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 157.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $677,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $231,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,917 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,179,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,187 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $73,035,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13,213.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 489,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after purchasing an additional 485,973 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,790,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,006,000 after buying an additional 374,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $15,635,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

