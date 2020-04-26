IOST Trading 7.9% Higher This Week (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. IOST has a total market capitalization of $43.18 million and $33.88 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, CoinBene, Cobinhood and Kucoin. During the last week, IOST has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00052676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.78 or 0.04486065 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00064044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013087 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00009862 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003207 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, IDEX, DDEX, BigONE, BitMart, CoinBene, OKEx, Upbit, Kyber Network, Bitrue, ABCC, GOPAX, DigiFinex, Ethfinex, OTCBTC, Bithumb, Vebitcoin, Cobinhood, WazirX, Coineal, Hotbit, DragonEX, HitBTC, Livecoin, Kucoin, IDAX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Huobi, Koinex, Bitkub, Binance, CoinZest and Zebpay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

