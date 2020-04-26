Iungo Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5.00 (ING)

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded up 102.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last week, Iungo has traded up 111.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Iungo token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and YoBit. Iungo has a market cap of $24,436.83 and approximately $5.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00052631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.53 or 0.04480488 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00064038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013120 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00009846 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Iungo Token Profile

Iungo (ING) is a token. Its launch date was September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Iungo’s official website is iungo.network . The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Iungo’s official message board is medium.com/@iungo

Buying and Selling Iungo

Iungo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iungo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iungo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

