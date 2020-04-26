J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) will announce sales of $2.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for J M Smucker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.91 billion. J M Smucker posted sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that J M Smucker will report full-year sales of $7.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $7.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.53 billion to $7.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover J M Smucker.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SJM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.69.

SJM traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.80. 1,113,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,405. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.14. J M Smucker has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $128.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,942 shares in the company, valued at $5,383,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 963.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

