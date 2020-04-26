J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

JSAIY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of J Sainsbury from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of J Sainsbury from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of J Sainsbury from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J Sainsbury presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

OTCMKTS JSAIY traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,033. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.70. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

