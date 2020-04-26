Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $109.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.00.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $2.41 on Thursday, reaching $107.15. 396,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,667. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.65. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.12 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 279 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $33,410.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $153,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,796.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,833 shares of company stock valued at $685,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,549,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,850,000 after purchasing an additional 431,670 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,598,000 after acquiring an additional 633,022 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,865,919 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,544,000 after acquiring an additional 144,628 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,627,000 after acquiring an additional 29,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,364,882 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,887,000 after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

