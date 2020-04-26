JMP Securities Cuts Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $21.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $39.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.08.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of SYF traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.97. The company had a trading volume of 12,220,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,384,610. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 18.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,047.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 218,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 78.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 573,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,546,000 after buying an additional 252,777 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,288,000. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 239,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 16.5% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 131,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.