JMP Securities Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $20.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNAP. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Snap to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.54.

Shares of Snap stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $16.00. 65,086,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,403,752. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average is $14.90. Snap has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $55,422.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,644,859 shares in the company, valued at $28,110,640.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $23,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 83,541,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,774,753.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,627,204 shares of company stock valued at $53,859,838.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 2,335.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 9,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

