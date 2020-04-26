JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FQVTF has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC upgraded Fevertree Drinks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVTF traded up $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $20.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.00. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $42.45.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

