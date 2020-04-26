Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Cfra

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its target price reduced by Cfra from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $14.62. 18,682,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,072,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.55. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 500,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $7,125,000.00. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $6,216,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,439,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,044,058,566.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,858,000. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. FMR LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,427,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,560 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 201,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $877,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

