KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Receives Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KNYJY. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on KONE OYJ/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KONE OYJ/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

KNYJY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.16. 9,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,196. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average is $30.32. KONE OYJ/ADR has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $33.97.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services.

