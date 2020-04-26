KONE OYJ/ADR’s (KNYJY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KNYJY. Zacks Investment Research lowered KONE OYJ/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on KONE OYJ/ADR in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNYJY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.16. 9,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,196. KONE OYJ/ADR has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.32.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services.

