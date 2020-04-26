Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) to post $6.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.13 billion. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full year sales of $25.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.42 billion to $26.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $24.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.99 billion to $25.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Kraft Heinz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of KHC traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.23. 7,205,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,157,375. The company has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $33.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 323.5% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

